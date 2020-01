CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A PASTOR who fornicates or commits adultery should be put on sabbatical leave because they defile the altar of God, a senior clergy has said.

Heart of Mercy president Chongo Phiri said fornication and adultery, which are now common among pastors, are referred to as ministerial attrition.

Reverend Phiri said pastors who engage in such acts are supposed to be sent on leave so that they can reform CLICK TO READ MORE