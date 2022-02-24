Ban on onion importation hailed

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

STAKEHOLDERS have hailed the temporary suspension of issuance of import permits for onions, saying the gesture will encourage farmers to grow the crop on a large scale.

On Tuesday, Government banned the issuance of import permits for onions following Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba’s disclosure that about K23 million worth of the crop risk going to waste if imports are not halted.

Currently, major producers of the commodity are Central, Lusaka and Eastern provinces.

Chipata District Farmers Association coordinator Virgil Malambo said the move will protect local farmers from unfair competition from imported produce.

“The temporary suspension of the issuance of import permits for onions is a good move. With increased imports, local farmers were suppressed and not having market for their onions CLICK TO READ MORE