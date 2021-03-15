Ban on imported edible oils stands – Yaluma

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will only consider lifting the suspension on the importation of edible oils for a limited period if local manufacturers and suppliers fail to meet local demand, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma has said.

He also said a tax force has been established to monitor and compare commodity prices on the local market and ensure that there is no shortage of essential products.

Mr Yaluma said for now there is no need for Government to lift the ban on the restriction on the commodity because local manufacturers have demonstrated that they are capable of meeting the high demand.

Mr Yaluma said in an interview that lifting the ban on the importation of edible oils will not reduce the high price of the commodity as prices are triggered by demand and supply.

He said the prices of cooking oil on the local market are justifiable because of the high cost of