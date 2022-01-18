Bally chanting residents waylay HH

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

AFTER President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday inspected progress on building of the 800-bed King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Specialised Hospital, he stopped his motorcade on his way back to interact with people who had lined up on Kasama Road to have a glimpse of him.

People chanted “Bally”, prompting the President to stop his motorcade and for some good five minutes he interacted with them.

Clad in gumboots and a hard hat, the head of State disembarked from his vehicle and interacted with a horde of people who had lined up.

He waved at the crowd and bought maize from some women who were selling by the roadside and told people to share.

“Don’t fight, nimilisi chabe iyi [this is just maize], share in an orderly manner,” President Hichilema said.

One of the people informed the President that cadres are back at Munyaule bus station and are charging drivers when CLICK TO READ MORE