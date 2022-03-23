Bakala wants Forest to be mentally tough

MULWANDA LUPIYA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Ndola, Lusaka

DESPITE losing his maiden game in charge, coach Ian Bakala believes mental strength will play a big role in the remaining matches to ensure Forest Rangers survive relegation.

Forest on Saturday lost 1-0 to Indeni in a Ndola derby at Trade Fair Grounds in what was Bakala’s first game in charge of the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation sponsored side.

Forest are 12th on the Super League table with 32 points, four clear of safety.

Bakala said in an interview that Forest will need to have the right mentality in the remaining matches to ensure they finish the campaign in a good position.

"I think it is just mental strength…it is marathon, seven games remaining," he said. "I think we will catch up from there. It was my first game and I saw where the mistakes are and we need to control them in training before we play