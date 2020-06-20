Bakala targeting glory with Dynamos

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

DESPITE off-field distractions involving money issues owed to several foreign players, Lusaka Dynamos coach Ian Bakala says his team will play to challenge for the Super Division title once the league resumes.

Dynamos sit sixth on the log with 40 points, six below surprise leaders Forest Rangers, after playing 25 games, one more than the Ndola side.

Bakala, who has league leading scorer Baba Basile and could yet welcome Chris Mugalu in the team after the resumption of play, says Dynamos have a formidable team capable of getting honours.

"We currently have a good crop of players who feature for the national teams abroad as well as locally," the former Dynamos midfielder said. "Once the league resumes, we will be able to play to finish in the top four