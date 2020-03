MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

TWO weeks after world soccer governing body FIFA banned them for three-transfer windows and ordered them to pay US$28,000 to Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams, Nkana have suffered another setback as court bailiffs pounced on them and got away with two buses.

The buses seized are the 55-seater luxury Higer bus and a Rosa, which is used for ferrying players to and from training.