ALEX NJOVU and JESSICA MWANSA, Lusaka

BAILIFFS yesterday seized property at the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) secretariat in Lusaka over a K293,000 debt.

The bailiffs stormed Football House in the afternoon and collected office equipment – chairs, computers, photocopying machines and a fridge, among others.

The bailiffs were acting on behalf of Flyway Travel and Tours Company Limited of Kitwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/