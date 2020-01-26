‘Bad Boys for Life’ in town

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

HUNDREDS of movie fanatics flocked Ster Kinekor Cinemas at Manda Hill, Lusaka on Wednesday for the premiere of Bad Boys For Life, an American popular movie that stars actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

It being the first time showing, the movie that comes 25 years since the first Bad Boys appeared on the big screen, also attracted some local celebrities who excitedly turned up dressed for the occasion that was organised by MultiChoice Zambia.

Directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, the movie which was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad and Will Smith himself, is about old school cops Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) who teamed up again to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/