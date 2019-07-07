Back to sender

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN A dramatic turn of events, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) appeals committee has referred the case involving Division One Zone Four sides Young Green Eagles and Yeta back to the transfer players’ status committee.

According to a statement issued by FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, the appeals committee, which sat in Lusaka yesterday, advised that it will be in the interest of justice and fair play for the matter to be heard by the transfer player status committee in the presence of both parties, who will deliver verbal submissions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/