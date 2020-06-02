Back to school with ease

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AFTER over two months of being confined home, learners in examination classes at primary and secondary schools yesterday resumed class, with the majority of them having a successful first day.

Some schools, however, did not adequately prepare for reopening as they lacked essentials like hand washing facilities. Some pupils were sent back home by school authorities for failure to wear face masks and observe social distance.

For Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba, sending pupils away is unacceptable. He has directed school authorities to avail masks to pupils who don’t have them.

Dr Kalumba said managements at the schools should use part of the money they received from Government to buy masks and CLICK TO READ MORE