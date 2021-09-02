Back to Daka, Mwepu puzzle

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER tomorrow’s Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Mauritania, national team coach Beston Chambeshi will be back to panic mode as England-based duo of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu are likely to miss next Tuesday’s Group B home encounter against Tunisia in Ndola. This is because Zambia is one of the most affected countries by coronavirus and has been listed in red by the United Kingdom. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communications manager Sydney Mungala said from Nouakchott yesterday that the governing body has already sent a request to relevant authorities to have the duo for the Tunisia clash. “We are waiting for a response on request through CAF (Confederation of African Football) and FIFA,” Mungala said. Last week, English Premier League clubs announced that they will not release players for World Cup qualifiers played in the red-list countries to which Zambia belongs. However, both Daka’s Leicester City and Brighton &Hove Albion where Mwepu campaigns allowed the players to travel to Nouakchott because Mauritania is not among the countries that are listed in red. This means that the two players will have to head back to England after tomorrow’s match. Daka is the Chipolopolo heartbeat as he netted a brace in the 3-3 draw with Algeria on March 25 this year in a 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. Last week, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the CLICK TO READ MORE