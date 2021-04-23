Back home again

ROBINSON KUNDA

AFTER spending seven months at Eden University National Division One side Kansanshi Dynamos, coach Beston Chambeshi has found the lure of his boyhood club Nkana too strong to resist. Unfortunately for him, it is not necessarily a sweet home that he is returning to as head coach for the fourth time, with the champions currently gasping for survival in the Super League. But speaking in an interview yesterday after completing his return to Kitwe, Chambeshi said his task now is to find a winning formula and lift the team from the relegation zone. Although the manner of his exit from Nkana on previous occasions has been anything but honourable, Chambeshi said he does not want to dwell on the past and would rather focus on helping the club he described as his childhood team to survive relegation. “Nkana is my childhood team. It is my home, and coming back here feels good,” he said. “We have completed everything and today (yesterday) I have signed all the documents. Now we just have to work hard and move from where we are.” Nkana are lying in an unfamiliar third from the bottom position on the table, just above Kitwe United and Green Buffaloes. But Chambeshi believes that with hard work, the team will soon swim out of troubled waters and remain in the topflight league. “All we need is to work hard,” he said. “The players are there and Nkana is a big team. We have to work on whatever is wrong as a team and go back to where we belong.”

Chambeshi said anyone who loves Nkana should not lose hope because the team still has a lot of games to play. However, he said everyone should pull in the same direction and support the team. Nkana have in recent months been recording undesired results which saw Kelvin Kaindu being shown the exit door after the club hierarchy failed to stomach a 2-1 loss at the hands of struggling townmates Kitwe United, who tested their only victory of the season. The club then appointed Kaunda Simonda as interim coach to be assisted by Fidelis Chungu, who was CLICK TO READ MORE