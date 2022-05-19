Baby theft should be nipped in the bud

GENDER FOCUS with EMELDA MWITWA

GIVING birth to a bouncing baby and returning home safely is every pregnant woman’s dream. After nine long months of carrying a pregnancy, you do not want anything to go wrong on your EDD (expected due date), either to yourself or your unborn baby. This silent prayer keeps lingering on a pregnant mother’s mind, perhaps without the people around being privy to the mind battles that expectant mothers contend with. Going back home in good health brings joy not only to the new mother, but her family too, because all ears are normally inclined to the hospital when your daughter, spouse, sister or niece is in labour. I remember making those silent prayers for myself as an expectant mother, and how delighted I would get to cuddle my bundle of joy in my arms. On every night spent in the hospital with a newborn soon after its birth, I would make sure to keep a strong grip on it while sleeping. At bedtime, I would remove the little one from the baby cot and sleep with it on my bed because one elderly woman I once shared a maternity room with advised that it was the best way of protecting babies from being stolen. She said newborns are stolen in the night when their mothers are sleeping, so she advised that I sleep with my baby closely on my bed. As a first-time mother then, I took her advice seriously, but to the detriment of a sound sleeping because I would go to bed worried that I would find my baby gone if I over-slept. After short intervals of sleep, I would wake up in panic to check if my baby was still in my tight grip. Sometimes I would go into deep sleep because my body needed rest, but fortunately, I was never a victim of baby theft in the maternity ward. My fears were mainly triggered by folklores of theft of babies in health centres, though without any solid evidence of such kind of crimes. Baby thefts are, however, common in the townships, but rather very rare in hospitals. For example, recently (May 5, 2022), a one-month-old baby was stolen in Nakakuyu village in Chirundu by a 26-year-old woman who was posing to be heavily pregnant. Luckily enough, the baby thief was busted by alert medical staff at Mtendere General Hospital when she took the child there, pretending to have given birth.

But recently, the theatrical baby theft drama only seen in movies happened to one woman of Kafue who gave birth in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Her baby was not only stolen, but sneaked out of the hospital premises. The infant’s mother was in ICU after a challenging delivery when it was stolen and sold to a woman who reportedly lost her own baby at birth. Apparently, hospital maids took advantage of the victim’s medical condition to steal her baby and sell it to another woman for K3,500. Police say the baby was stolen with the help of a hospital maid and two nutritionist demonstrators in the neonatal ward who were allegedly hired by the bereaved mother. This happened on May 7, 2022 in UTH’s D Block where newborns in need of special attention are taken to recuperate under the care of medical staff. For a while, things went according to plan and the stolen baby was taken to Kabanana Township in Lusaka while its mother lay in the ICU, oblivious of what had happened to her infant. Five people have since been arrested in this matter and charged with baby theft, including a 28-year-old employee of the judiciary who allegedly bought the baby. Also arrested is a 51-year-old woman who happens to be the mother of the suspected baby buyer, or rather grandmother of the deceased baby. However, the good thing is that the stolen baby was recovered and reunited with its family. Its mother is out of ICU and has been discharged from hospital. Well, I’m happy that the baby’s mother is out of danger, according to her mother, after a difficult labour in which she almost lost her life.

I hope that she will recover fully and bond with new born. It would have been a traumatising experience for the woman to regain consciousness and only to be told that her baby had gone missing. For this reason, I would like to commend the police and UTH authorities for acting swiftly to ensure that the stolen baby was recovered before it was too late. The whole incident, though, is an indictment on our major referral centre, considering that the theft of the baby was engineered by their staff in D Block. It is not only unbelievable, but worrying that the baby was stolen and sold for K3,500 with the help of hospital maids who are entrusted with the lives of newborns. The very people who should be protecting infants from marauders allegedly plotted the theft of the baby while its mother was battling for her life. Questions will certainly arise in people’s minds on whether this was an isolated incident or rather what happened is a common occurrence in health centres. Well, I would like to believe that the case was the first of its kind and there are no such cartels among baby handlers in health centres. If not, hospital authorities should nip this kind of crime in the bud to reassure the general public, who are worried at that occurrence in D Block.We do not want to hear more of such horror stories from health facilities. No, not at this time when we have made a lot of progress in maternal and child health. Apparently, we have a lot of women attending antenatal and giving birth in health facilities because they know that it is for their own good and that of their babies. We want to see more women delivering in health care facilities and going there with a free mind, knowing that all will be well. Security should also be tightened in all our maternity and neonatal wards to ensure that our mothers and newborns are safe while in hospital. Normally, pregnant women trust their health care providers and hospital maids, and I hope that this relationship will not be scarred by what transpired at UTH on May 7. I am quite certain that UTH has tightened security in their maternity wards and will not condone any form of transactional crimes against babies by hospital staff. As a matter of fact, soon after the baby was stolen from D Block, UTH issued a statement to reassure the public that they had tightened up security at the health facility. It is also worth noting that the hospital acted swiftly after the baby was stolen and collaborated well with the police, leading to the recovery of the baby and arrest of suspects. This, to me, is a consolation not only to the victim’s family, but many other members of the public who were shocked at the bad news of a newborn baby being stolen in a hospital. Email:eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm/emeldashonga@yahoo.com

