CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman of Chisamba has rejected a newly born baby girl, saying the child she gave birth to is a boy.

This has prompted authorities at Kabwe Central Hospital where the child was born to summon eight other women who gave birth at the facility on that day to return with their babies to ascertain paternity.