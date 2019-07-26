Baby-swap puzzle awaits DNA results

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

MANAGEMENT at Kabwe Central Hospital has traced seven women and collected DNA samples from them and their babies in an alleged case of baby-swap in which a 22-year-old woman has denied being the mother of a baby girl she ended up with.

At the centre of the baby-swap paradox is Jet Mwanatuba of Chisamba district. She gave birth on June 25 but rejected a baby girl, saying she delivered a boy.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/