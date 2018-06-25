Baby suffers ultimate price for parents’ fight

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

WHEN two parents fight, it is usually the children who suffer as was the case with a three-month-old baby of Kapiri Mposhi who was caught up in a fierce tussle between his father and mother on Thursday night.

The baby boy identified as Pearson, was strapped on her mother’s back but slipped from a wrapper and died as his father Pearson Mwape, 42, and his wife Matron Chimbela, aged 32, fought.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase and Kakwelesa councillor Benny Chiboni confirmed the death of the child in separate interviews yesterday.

"This happened on Thursday at night when the parents were fighting. The wife had the baby on her back