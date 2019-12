PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A-25-YEAR-OLD man of Ndola’s Nkwazi Township is nursing serious burns in the intensive care unit at Ndola Teaching Hospital after he rescued his child from a burning house on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, the Copperbelt Province has been peaceful during the Christmas celebration, according to deputy police commissioner Wamunyima Wamunyima.