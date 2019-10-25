Baby given piriton, abandoned for booze

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

TWO women of Mwaiseni Township in Kitwe have been arrested for allegedly intoxicating a two-year-old child with piriton at night after which they locked him up in the house and went out to drink beer.

On Wednesday, angry neighbours rescued the child, only known as Elias, after they heard him crying in the house at night while his mother, Gift Mwamba, 20, and grandmother Mercy Mukuka, 37, were out to drink beer.