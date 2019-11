MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe and CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

IN UNCLEAR circumstances, a mother of Chinsali district has allegedly killed her two-month-old baby girl by forcing it to drink acid.

Fridah Mwansa, of Shimwalule village in Chief Nkweto’s area, allegedly gave the acid to her child, Kasongo Canan, on Tuesday around 11:00 hours.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/