Baby drowns in bucket

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

AN ELEVEN-MONTH-OLD baby has drowned in a bucket of water when its mother was preparing to bath it.

And ZANIS reports that three children have drowned while trying to swim in a pond in Kabanje village in Sinda district.

In the first incident, North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said in a statement yesterday that the baby drowned on Tuesday around 12:00 hours in Kyawama Township in Solwezi.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/