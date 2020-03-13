Baby dipped in hot water, dies

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A MAID of Kawambwa has been arrested for allegedly killing her employer’s 11-month-old baby by dipping it in hot water.

The baby was left in the care of 26-year-old Prisca Kakona, who put the child in a bathtub containing the water.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi and Kawambwa District Commissioner Ivo Mpasa confirmed the incident in interviews yesterday http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/