Baby crushed against TV

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman of Chipata has been arrested for allegedly killing her sister’s one-month-old baby by hitting her head against a television set.

The woman, who is suspected to be a mental patient, allegedly hit the baby against a television set twice before thumping the child against the wall.

Eastern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa named the suspect as Dainess Miti, of Magazine township.

Mr Namuswa said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened on Friday around 15:00 hours when the mother of the infant left the child sleeping in the sitting room and