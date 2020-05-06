Baby ‘crawls’ back home

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA celebrates the recovery of 14 more coronavirus patients who include a three-month-old baby and a Copperbelt resident, it has also recorded one more COVID-19-related death.

And technologist Ian Mutambo, who was one of the four people who died in a road traffic accident on Saturday while transporting COVID-19 samples from Zambezi to Ndola, will be buried today in Mpika.

Samples which Mr Mutambo was carrying tested negative to COVID-19.

The country has also recorded one new case from an alert in Matero Township, bringing the cumulative number to 139 with four deaths, while 92 people have recovered from