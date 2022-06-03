Baby buyer pleads not guilty to crime

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRECIOUS Nkunika, the judiciary stores officer accused of stealing a baby at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) together with four others, has pleaded not guilty to child stealing. This is in a case Nkunika, 28, of Milima Road in Woodlands, and others are charged with child stealing, an offence allegedly committed on May 7 this year. Other suspects include Nkunika's 51-year-old mother, Grace Siska, a businesswoman of Kabanana Township, Nelly Kasalo, 41, a nutrition demonstrator at UTH D Block, who resides in Matero Township. The rest are Emily Hall, a 37-year-old nutrition demonstrator at UTH D Block, of Kabwata Estates, and Rabecca Mkandawire, 42, a maid at UTH's D Block, of Bauleni Township. Last month, police arrested the five for allegedly stealing a baby from the country's biggest referral facility and sold it for K3,500 while the child's mother, Elina Lungu, was recuperating after giving birth. According to police