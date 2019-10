CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A TWO-YEAR-OLD baby in Lusaka’s Mtendere Township has been burnt to death after the house it was sleeping in caught fire while the mother was at school attending an adult evening class.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 19:30 hours when the child's mother, who is a trainee teacher, left the baby under the care of her 16-year-old son.