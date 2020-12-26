Baby boom!

Over 1,000 Christmas babies born

MIKE MUGALA,

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

OVER 1,000 babies were born by noon on Christmas Day, with health workers receiving commendation for safe deliveries.

The babies and their mothers are in good health.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, who announced the figures yesterday, said Government is doing everything possible to ensure women give birth in health institutions to reduce maternal mortality.

Dr Chilufya said this yesterday when he toured Women and New Born Hospital, Kanyama and Chawama Level One hospitals to present Christmas gifts.

“The country has recorded over 1,000 babies. We commend health workers for ensuring that our mothers delivered safely,” Dr Chilufya said.

The minister encouraged expectant women to give birth at health facilities, where they will be guaranteed quality care.