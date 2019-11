CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

A WOMAN of Choma has been arrested for allegedly leaving her one-year-old baby locked in a taxi at a filling station around 02:00 hours and went into a nightclub to drink beer with her friend.

Milimo Chibinga, 29, of Old Kabanana township, was apprehended by members of the Choma District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) on Saturday.