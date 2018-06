ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ONE moment you see him in Green Buffaloes colours. The next time in Nkana colours. And the other, in Chipolopolo colours.There is a reason why the football fraternity has united in mourning Brighton Chola, popularly known as Ba Seba, who has died at the age of 50.

He was a football man, through and through.