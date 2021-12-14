Azam dismiss coach Lwandamina?

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN tactician George Lwandamina has allegedly parted ways with Tanzanian top side Azam.

According to Tanzanian sports news website Mwanaspot, the Azam management sacked the entire bench after a 0-0 draw against Kagera Sugar in a match played at Chamazi Stadium on Sunday.

Lwandamina has been relieved of his duties together with his assistant, Bahati Vivier.

The website reached out to Lwandamina, who admitted receiving information about his sacking but said he was on his way to meet club officials.

"I have received the information but I am going to see the club officials. It is our football life