Ayoba connects MTN clients with family, friends

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

MTN Zambia has launched an instant messaging application dubbed Ayoba, which will allow clients to share media files for free.

The facility will allow customers to send and receive text messages, voice messages, videos, images, audio and other files with their contacts using their mobile devices.

Company chief executive officer Bart Hofker said in a statement on Sunday that Ayoba is a free instant messaging application available to android devices which can be accessed from the Google Play Store.

“While we are facing a challenging time with the spread of COVID-19, staying connected with family, friends, colleagues, and CLICK TO READ MORE