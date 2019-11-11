‘Awareness on liquefied petroleum gas needed’

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Forest National Capital Account has called for public awareness on safe usage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to address the high charcoal usage and minimise deforestation.

Focal point person Abel Siampale said annually, Zambians consume about four million metric tonnes of charcoal in cities, with Lusaka being the highest.

"There are a lot of myths surrounding the use of LPG that need to be demystified. A lot of Zambians are scared of using gas but it's a very safe product that can also help in mitigating deforestation