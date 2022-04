MARGARET CHISANGA

Mumbwa

CALM, eloquent and persuasive in speech, Chief Mulendema is clearly a man who knows his territory, its problems and the curative measures required to fix them.

He also knows who has the authority, capacity and resources to address them. Seeing them within sight, it is clear he has made a resolve to ensure they hear him out.

His audience includes two ministers, two ambassadors, permanent secretaries, government department directors, other traditional leaders and various stakeholders from nongovernmental organisations.

The delegation is led by Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu, who is representing the minister of Water

Development and Sanitation as guest of honour, the European Union Delegation leader in Zambia Jacek Jankowski, German Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner-Mitchell, Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa, and a representative of Senior Chief Shakumbila.

“Your excellencies here present, I wish to inform you that in my chiefdom, and the wider area of Mumbwa, farming is the main source of livelihood. However, over the years, the excessive cutting of trees for commercial charcoal business has left the soil bare to the elements, and prone to soil erosion,” the chief speaks.

Drawn in by his calm and yet persuasively engaging demeanour, the leaders present soon offer their continued support through various integrated watershed management and catchment protection measures.

Ambassodor Jankowski assures the chief, who is also the reforestation ambassador for Central Province, that the EU is aware that the water and agriculture sectors in the country have been impacted the most by varying weather conditions affecting hundreds of livelihoods, especially in rural areas.

He shares that this is all the more reason that the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) funded Accelerate Water

and Agricultural Resources Efficiency (AWARE) project to ensure community engagement and participation in water catchment protection measures in the area.

At this occasion held specifically to launch the catchment protection measures project in Molodoni, in the macro-catchment of Nangoma constituency in Mumbwa district, Ambassador Jankowski said the EU is providing support through the AWARE project to other projects of a similar nature at five other sites in Central and Southern provinces, and a total of 70,000 trees have already been planted.

“The AWARE project was launched by the EU delegation and the GIZ to respond to the challenge of water scarcity, especially in stressed areas of the Kafue catchment,” he says.

He says the aim of the project is to enhance efficient and effective management of the water resources in the wake of climate change and scarcity.

“The Molodoni project is only representative for many more that the AWARE project, implemented by GIZ, presents. The project plan envisions that 16 integrated watershed

management sites will be established in Southern and Central provinces,” he says.

The project aims to ensure that thousands of people benefit from water availability and higher soil moisture resulting in better conditions for agricultural productivity.

To achieve this, small earth dams are rehabilitated, shallow wells constructed and soil bunds and trenches dug around strategic areas.

German Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner-Mitchell shares that AWARE has also constructed a total of 40 kilometres of trenches with rainwater harvesting capacity of 13 million litres.

“AWARE is further expanding these measures from the current six sites to 16 sites to make more water available in the entire Kafue River system, which will benefit the local communities, especially smallholder farmers,” she says.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu who is Member of Parliament for Nangoma constituency, in which the project falls, is clearly excited to witness the different ways through which the project is already gaining success, and can envision the long-term success for the community.

Mr Nzovu further states that the works are feeding into the implementation of the water resources protection areas roadmap developed by the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation in 2020.

He said the road map seeks to restore degraded environments and ecosystems, thereby ensuring the health of the rivers once more.

“For example, the river bank cultivation and cutting of trees along the Nangoma River is greatly impacting the flow regime of the river due to siltation,” he said.

He said the Nangoma river, which used to flow throughout the year, no longer does due to adverse effects of the weather,

He expressed gratitude that hundreds of community members have been trained in different catchment protection measures through trainings conducted by GIZ.

With support of their traditional leaders such as Chief Mulendema, Chief Shakumbila and several headmen, community members have been receiving training and working together through the Nangoma Water Users Association.

It was from these community members that the individuals were drawn to explain some of the catchment preservation activities that they had undertaken in Molodoni with support of their traditional leaders.

“We embarked non-activities such as rainwater harvesting, planting of thousands of trees, and building of permeable check dams to improve the availability and management of Zambia’s water resources,” Esnart Sayala said.

The community members also constructed soil bunds and trenches, and two check dams to harvest rainwater, recharge the shallow groundwater with the aim of contributing to a steadier flow of the river.

The project uses a community-based and participatory approach and, through this, has trained 350 community members on how to harvest and use the restored water resources more efficiently, even for their own gardening needs.

And Chief Mulendema, ever the diplomat, thanked the AWARE project members for the training imparted to the community members, saying this is the only way to ensure posterity

appreciate the project for years to come, as these will train their children and future generations.