AWARE aids Pemba residents to restore land, rivers

MARGARET CHISANGA, Pemba

THE headwaters of the Mutama-Bweengwa river are found 10 kilometres from Pemba district’s town centre in Southern Province. Located in a small valley at the foot of two imposing hills, the serene environment has for many years provided grazing field for the hundreds of cattle owned by pastoral farmers in the 22 surrounding villages.

However, combined effects of nature and human activity have slowly eroded the richness of the soil and serenity of the area, leaving a huge gully that threatens to separate the residents from their precious grazing field.

The gully was formed by the high velocity with which rainwater flows down the hills, its force breaking off huge chunks of land with it, making it grow bigger each year.

A gully is a landform created by running water eroding sharply into soil, typically on a hillside. The gully in this region resembles a large ditch, meandering across the valley, varying in depth and width in several points.

“When I was young, we had to walk around a small gully to find the path that led to school. That path has now been eaten away and forms part of the gully, meaning my children now walk longer to get to school,” said Angelina Hamalambo, who now works on the river users community team.

Ms Hamalambo believes this may well be the last year this imposing gully poses a threat to this community, as a consortium of stakeholders have over the last few months been working on a project to restore river catchments through the Catchment Protection Measures (CPMs) programme.

Ms Hamalambo is one of the 11,000 smallholder farmers that will be trained in efficient agricultural water use throughout the three-year duration of the programme.

The European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) funded GIZ Accelerate Water and Agricultural Resources Efficiency (AWARE) Programme to carry out the CPMs.

CPMs aim to enhance the productive capacity of the land, including soil, water and