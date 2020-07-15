AWARD WINNING EDUCATIONIST AT THE HELM OF UNICAF UNIVERSITY IN ZAMBIA

Unicaf University proudly announces the appointment of Dr Christine Phiri Mushibwe as the new Vice Chancellor of Unicaf University in Zambia.

Dr Phiri Mushibwe has an excellent record in academic and institutional leadership, having served as Vice Chancellor in another academic institution before her move to Unicaf University in Zambia.

She is an ardent Educationist, and an experienced HR professional and Consultant. Dr Phiri Mushibwe earned her doctorate from the University of Huddersfield, in the UK and has made an impact as a professional in higher education, winning the prestigious award of ‘Africa’s Most Influential Woman in Business and Government’ by CEO Global, (in the education category), as Regional winner and Country winner in 2017, and 2018/19.

Dr Phiri Mushibwe released the following statement about her appointment as Vice Chancellor of Unicaf University in Zambia: ‘It is an honour to be associated with Unicaf University, especially as

Vice Chancellor. I have a huge challenge before me to meet the expectations of many. This is an important office and I do not take this mission lightly. I am already working on our strategic positioning, to ensure that Unicaf University in Zambia delivers what it promises and achieves its aims.

We are indebted to those in the local community who choose to study with Unicaf University in Zambia and enjoy the enriching experience of interacting online with fellow students and tutors in 156 countries around the world, which is a unique benefit of our University.

The international character of Unicaf University is of strategic importance in proving to the nation that modern, quality Higher Education should provide opportunities for global exchange and interaction, and should not be confined within the borders of one country.

With the advent of online learning, Higher Education is no longer confined within the walls of an institution. It is a ubiquitous gift, which transcends borders, cultures, and continents. It is now available everywhere and can be accessed at any time. Online Learning is gaining ground as an efficient way to impart new knowledge, skills and qualifications, which is suitable for a wide range of individuals, in different careers.

I wish to invite eligible Zambian candidates to come to Unicaf University to earn high quality, internationally recognised qualifications and build their network with fellow professionals around the world, without leaving Zambia, and at an affordable cost. The Unicaf Scholarship Programme is here to prove that international quality higher education need not be the prerogative of the few.’

Unicaf University is a multi-campus institution with a physical presence, through state-of-the-art Campuses and Learning Centres in 12 African countries. Unicaf University provides opportunities for affordable, accessible and credible higher education studies towards internationally recognised Bachelor, Master’s and Doctoral degrees, via flexible online delivery or through a combination of online and on campus learning. In addition, through its partnership with the Unicaf Organisation, Unicaf University provides students the opportunity to enrol for degrees offered by Unicaf’s growing portfolio of partner Universities in the UK, such as the University of Suffolk, Liverpool John Moores University and the University of East London.

For more information about Unicaf University in Zambia you can visit www.unicafuniversity.ac.za or call +260 211 250 522