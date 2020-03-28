Avoid self-prescription of medicines in view of coronavirus – Kapita

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

WESTERN Province Minister Richard Kapita has cautioned people in the region against self-prescription of medicines whenever they have fever or develop symptoms associated with the deadly coronavirus.

Addressing traders at Mulamba harbour on Thursday, Mr Kapita said there is need for people to be more alert and seek medical attention when symptoms manifest.

He called on traders to observe cleanliness and adhere to guidelines to stay clear from the contagious disease.

"This is a serious disease which has so far killed 20,000 across the globe. This is why I am here to educate you and