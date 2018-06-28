Avoid political expediency, advises Church

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THREE church mother bodies have appealed to all stakeholders in the dialogue process to remain focused and avoid political expediency that may derail the entire process.And the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) have assured the nation of a clear road map that will be Zambian-driven and lead to national reconciliation.

This is according to a joint statement by ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu, CCZ president Bishop Alfred Kalembo and EFZ chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu issued yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/