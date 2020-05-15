Avoid luxury, guides Siliya

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should develop a culture of saving money for the future and avoid unnecessary expenses, especially on luxuries like alcohol and wigs, as the country battles the coronavirus.

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya says it is time citizens changed the way they do things by living within their means because no one knows when COVID-19 will end.

Ms Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Brodcasting Services, said this yesterday when she featured on a special interview on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Radio 2.

"If you spend K100 on beer in a week or day, imagine how much you would have at the end of the month by saving. Let us not use all of it (money) to buy wigs and beer.