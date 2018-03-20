Avoid illegal fishing, says HIVOS

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

HIVOS, a Dutch development organisation has said Zambia needs to come up with strict regulatory measures that will enhance the monitoring of illegal fishing activities to avoid fish depletion in fishing regions.

In an interview on Thursday, Hivos Southern Africa regional advocacy manager for sustainable diets William Chilufya said it is unfortunate that despite the country having vast water resources, fish production still remains low.

Currently, Zambia produces about 100,000 tonnes of fish annually, but needs between 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes to meet the growing demand.

The fisheries sub-sector also currently, supports around one…