Avoid extremism

ZAMBIA last week woke up to a bizarre story of a man of Chadiza in Eastern Province who was buried alive by his church mates in a test of an extraordinary miracle.

How sad that a life was lost in a clear case of extremism, contrary to biblical accounts where people were raised from the dead.

It is yet in the same Bible we are told that: “My people perish for lack of knowledge,” to translate that failure to understand the Word of God can lead to both spiritual and physical destruction.

If some ‘men of God’ are not enticing and seducing women church members for sexual satisfaction, they are squeezing every coin from members in exchange for ‘blessings’.

In that story, we were told that a man from Zion Spirit Church dared his church-mates that he be buried alive in a two-metre ditch that was dug outside church premises.

At his insistence, it was said that James Sakala, aged 22, told his fellow congregants after going into his spirits to bury him alive to demonstrate his powers.

Sakala had said that once buried, no-one was supposed to disturb him for a period of 30 minutes, something that shocked his church-mates, who were singing songs of praise.

We, however, learnt that after exhuming him, he was discovered lifeless and declared dead. Now we hear that a pastor of that church has admitted burying Sakala, who had allegedly been possessed by the “Holy Spirit”.

Before we even put blame on the now deceased Sakala for his weird beliefs, pastor Lackson Phiri, aged 56, of that church, should have known that no such miracle is recorded anywhere in the Bible.

It is the duty of the clergy to first read and understand Scripture before sharing it with the flock, no wonder the Word of God is shared and NOT simply taught.

In the above statement, it is believed that clergy need to be immersed in the Word of God to the extent of disputing wrong doctrines that do not conform to the Bible.

From what Scripture says, “the Lord Jesus Christ, who is author and finisher of our faith, performed miracles to save lives and not terminate them.”

It must be noted that miracles were performed to convict people to accept Jesus as their personal saviour. Never were miracles executed for show-off.

Pastor Phiri, in this case, ought to have guided Sakala and the rest of the church members that the act they were about to undertake was not backed by Scripture.

Yes, the victim could have been in the ‘Spirit’ as he claimed but to insist that he be buried alive is the worst absurdity imaginable.

What we read from the Scripture is that at one point, the Lord Jesus informed His disciples that He would leave them and be replaced by the Holy Spirit.

“But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have told you,” (John 14vs26).

Clearly, the above Scripture explains even to lay people what the work of the Holy Spirit is: to simply enhance Jesus’ works.

We hope church members, not only from Zion Church, will learn to interrogate whatever interpretation some men of God may want to preach to them.

Let every Christian take it upon themselves to search, understand and interpret Scripture in a sound manner so that they are not misled.