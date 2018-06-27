Avocado – The Mineral Curepossible

EMANUEL CHIBESAKUNDA, Lusaka

AVOCADO consumption is a growing trend among health-conscious individuals in the modern world, but its benefits have been consolidated in human knowledge for centuries. Native to Central and South America, avocados are cultivated widely in both tropical and Mediterranean climates across the planet; the Mayan civil calendar (dating as far back as 800 BC), which was based on agricultural seasons, even had avocados as the primary symbol of its 14th month. In fact, evidence of voracious avocado consumption in Mexico dates as far back as 10,000 BC.

BENEFITS OF AVOCADOS

The benefits of avocados are well backed up by scientific research. The fruit is rich in a variety of minerals; it contains zinc, phosphorus, copper, magnesium, iron and calcium, among others. Deficiencies in these minerals can lead to a weak immune system, anaemia, and brittle bones. Significant deficiency can even go so far as to stunt growth in children. Avocados are nicknamed “alligator pears” in some places because they are pear-shaped with a rough protective skin as an outer layer; the soft, bright-green pulp that lies beneath the skin is the ideal consistency for feeding babies and young children. Beyond this, the skin of the avocado protects the edible layer from pesticides and possible dirt that can sometimes be a concern when buying other fruits. Much like bananas, the skin of avocados ensure that it is often a safer bet than other fruits; contrary to popular belief, avocados even contain more potassium than bananas! This makes the fruit even more beneficial, as potassium is helpful in blood pressure control and general heart health.

HEALTH MINERALS IN AVOCADO

Copper is the third most prevalent mineral in the body, and avocados are one of the most copper-enriched foods on the planet. The body uses copper very frequently (it is involved in maintaining cells almost throughout the body) but we do not produce the mineral internally. It comes solely through ingestion. Avocados are also graced with a great number of vitamins; the fruit is rich in vitamins C, B6, B9, B-12, A, D, K and E, with niacin, riboflavin and thiamine also present in its pulp. Vitamin B9 is highly important for ordinary cell function and Vitamin K helps regulation of blood clotting while also keeping bones healthy. Vitamin D helps the body to use calcium, which helps make bones even stronger and vitamin B6 helps maintain a healthy nervous system. vitamins C and E are very important for healthy skin and hair, and along with Vitamin A, they act as antioxidants; antioxidants remove oxidising agents which, although naturally produced, can be harmful to the body. Lutein and Zeaxathin are two more antioxidants that avocados have, and together with vitamin A they make the fruit highly beneficial for eyesight, especially in regard to the negative effect aging has on your eyes.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH OF AVOCADO

Seventy-nine percent of the carbohydrate content in avocados is fibre, which is highly important to bowel and digestive health. The high fibre content of avocados means beyond being nutritious itself. The fruit also helps absorb nutrients from other foods in the stomach, since fibre stimulates gastric juices. Vitamin B6 also optimises food absorption, and avocados have been known to yield it in very high rates. This means that all the food you eat slightly healthier when combined with avocados, since nutrients are absorbed into the body faster. Avocados can be combined with many different foods to make tasty hyper-nutritious meals; guacamole, a traditional dish from Mexico, is a good example of the ways in which avocados can create pleasant medleys to great nutritious benefit. Avocado pulp can be spread across bread to make quick and simple meals, or whisked into slightly more elaborate soups, or even diced to make tasty salads with chicken, tomato and other ingredients. In fact, avocado can be used for weight loss since it has a very low calorie content but its high fibre ensures great meal satisfaction. Avocados are also rich in monounsaturated fats, which reduce cholesterol, further aid weight loss (in the belly especially) and reduce cancer risks. Mono-unsaturated fats are often labelled “good fat” for these properties, and other foods rich in them include olive oil and nuts; oleic acid is a large component of mono-unsaturated fat and is particularly helpful in cancer prevention.

AVOCADO AGAINST DISEASES

Additionally, avocado consumption helps prevent bad breath by killing mouth bacteria and reduces liver damage caused by hepatitis C. Its low glycaemic index score means that it helps regulate blood sugar levels, and California avocados are naturally sodium, sugar and cholesterol-free. Studies have found that persenone A, a constituent of avocados, suppresses cancerous agents common in mouth inflammation completely and persenone B, also found in avocados, stabilises membranes in the body while providing a good source of energy.

USE OF AVOCADO KERNELS

Avocado kernels are also very useful. Some consume the seed as well as the pulp as it is considered to have all the same nutrients but in greater quantities. Recipes can be found for smoothies and sauces. Since the seed is quite bitter its best to mask the taste (it can also be added to soups). Whether or not the seed is safe to eat is disputed. Some studies have found that it is safe but members of the scientific community have made valid objections to the methods of study employed. Nonetheless, there are many undisputedly safe and beneficial uses for avocado seeds. Half a seed left in boiled water for 10 minutes creates a tea that can treat stomach aches and other digestion issues such as diarrhoea, though the tea is bitter, so honey or sugar is recommended. Seeds can also be used to ease toothaches by applying a small piece to the problematic tooth and gnawing gently. The seed can even be ground up and added to face masks to help address aging skin; in fact, a ground up avocado seed that is soaked in olive oil for a week makes a good ointment for soothing itchy or sore skin. The seed can also be used to manufacture a pink fabric dye with the shade depending on the fabric used.

HOW TO GROW AVOCADO TREE

The best way to use an avocado seed is to grow an avocado tree. It is a very easy process; insert three toothpicks, approximately seven millimetres, into the seed and balance it broad-end down just above water level in a glass. Place the glass in a warm place out of direct sunlight and replace the water as needed. Roots and a stem should appear within two-to-six weeks. When the stem is about 20 centimetres tall, cut it in half. When the roots are thick and the stem has leaves again, plant the seedling in the ground where it can get lots of sunlight with the seed about half exposed. Water roughly three times a week. If the leaves turn yellow you’ve overwatered and should stop for few days; by the end of the year you’ll only need to water it once a week. You’ll begin to see fruit on the tree in four years or more and avocados are ripe when the skin is dark green and the fruit is only slightly soft. This can also serve as a good science project for children in the early stages of growth.

ZAMBIA – PLANT A MILLION

The Plant – a – Million Initiative is a tree planting movement with the expanse and ambition to become Africa’s premier example of a ‘tree-based economy’. The vision of the initiative is to create a ‘tree-based economy’ which will enable to mitigate climate change with economic benefits for Zambia. Growing money from trees!

Stop Talking. Start Acting!

