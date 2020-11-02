Avocado, sugar cane divides neighbours

MARY PHIRI

Ndola

AVOCADOS are rich in iron but their nutrients have not guaranteed a healthy relationship between neighbours who had been quarrelling over a tree that produces the fruit at the border of their yards.

The tree, which is planted in the soils of Mushili Township in Ndola, was part of a sugar cane dispute brought before the Kabushi Local Court for judicial redress by Juliet Chiota, 48.

Chiota told the court that she has been receiving insults from Memory Banda, 26, over the plants each time she decides to have a bite on them.

The court heard that both women claimed ownership of the plants and that their appetite for the fruits resulted into a spat.

“Her parents used to say it was their tree but the tree is in my yard,” Chiota said. CLICK TO READ MORE