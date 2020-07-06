Avocado plantation on cards

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, TRYNESS TEMBO

Kitwe, Lusaka

AN INDIAN firm will invest about US$20 million in an avocado plantation in Chingola.

And Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) has set aside US$2.2 million to buy 12,200 tonnes of various agricultural products across the country.

Rudra Copper Limited also plans to set up a processing plant to process avocado into finished products.

Company director Rakesh Patel said in an interview recently that the soil on the Copperbelt is suitable for avocado cultivation.

“So we are looking at making avocado oil, food and cosmetics from the avocado which we will be growing at the CLICK TO READ MORE