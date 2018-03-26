Averting road accidents via enhanced curriculum

CLIVE SIACHIYAKO, Lusaka

TECHNICAL Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) in 2017 launched a driving curriculum for driving instructors. We added new components to the old learner drivers’ curriculum to avert road accidents that have characterised Zambian roads. Most of the road accidents are caused by human error such as excessive speed, misjudging clearance distance, failing to keep to the near side and cutting in/shortcuts.

New drivers will undergo rigorous training to ensure order on the roads and in essence reduce road traffic accidents. Components added to the learner drivers’ curriculum are defensive driving, while skills award training curriculum was developed for driving instructors. Defensive driving is an important component in averting dangers on the road by utilising safe driving practices such as ability to control speed, preparedness to react to other drivers’ ways of driving, applying night driving principles and driving alertness.

The skills award programme for driving instructors comes at the backdrop of them not having been trained using a standardised national curriculum. “There have been too many shortcuts in driving schools. Drivers passing through such a shortcut-laden system then get onto the roads with bad driving practices that cost lives; a situation the launched curriculum seeks to address”, TEVETA curriculum development manager Kennedy Bowa said.

The curriculum for driving instructors comprises theory on handing adult learners, methodology of teaching driving, assessments of competences and skills acquired by learner drivers, and documentation of the skills acquired in the process of learning.

Mr Bowa explained that the curriculum was designed to equip trainees with knowledge, skills and appropriate attitudes to effectively and efficiently train learner drivers in driving skills, traffic rules and laws, good driving practices and road safety. After the training, driving instructors were expected to effectively train learner drivers on how to administer first aid; and to effectively develop defensive driving skills.

They are also expected to effectively train learners how to interpret traffic laws and safety regulations, interpret the Traffic Act and regulations in relation to driving school operations, instruct learner drivers to identify major motor vehicle components and systems. Furthermore, they need to instruct learner drivers on motor vehicle operation and handling techniques, apply appropriate teaching methodologies, adhere to business ethics and practice entrepreneurial skills to identify business opportunities in the transport sector.

What defensive driving entails

It entails the manner that employs safe driving strategies to help motorists identify hazards predictably. The safe driving strategies go well beyond instruction on basic traffic laws and procedures. It integrates consistent improvement of the art of driving to reduce driving risks, anticipate situations and making safe and well-informed decisions. Such decisions are implemented based on road and environmental conditions present when completing a safe driving manoeuvre.

The goal of good defensive driving is to reduce the risk of these accidents by properly educating learner drivers to exercise caution and good judgement while driving. It further focuses on how drivers could overcome negative psychological factors such as stress, fatigue, emotional distress and road rages that affect their driving. Crash prevention techniques integrated in defensive driving include recognising potential hazards before it is too late and avoiding them. It contains a lot of information on crash prevention techniques that include: scanning the roadway and adapting to surroundings, each driver knowing their vehicle’s stopping distance, awareness of reaction distance and environment hazards, vehicle emergencies, sharing the road principles such as passing and necessary clear distance/right of way, and speed adjustments and railroad crossings, among others.

If utilised well, the curricula would largely improve the levels of competency amongst drivers in Zambia, and protect life, property and save money from costs related to road traffic accidents (since losses from traffic crashes have both social and personal impacts). This is so because individuals driving motor vehicles would be equipped with skills and knowledge to drive safely, thereby reducing road traffic accidents.

Rationale for the new curriculum

Zambia is facing a challenge of high road traffic crashes that kill hundreds of people annually and injure thousands. RTSA rates road crashes as the third main cause of deaths after HIV/AIDS and malaria. Most road accidents were attributed to drivers’ errors, which in many cases arise from bad attitude, lack of proper training, impatience, misjudgements and many other inappropriate actions.

Lack of approved syllabus and standardised training for driver instructors in Zambia resulted in semi-skilled instructors lacking appropriate teaching techniques that contributed to bad driving practices on the Zambian roads. In the past, isolated certificates were obtained in first aid and defensive driving, but under this new curriculum, everything is integrated into one programme.

Therefore, the solution to the foregoing challenge is the improvement of driver training, hence the development of the curriculum for motor vehicle driver instructors. The curriculum aims at equipping the driving instructors with necessary skills, knowledge and attitudes which enable them to train competent drivers. This would enhance road safety by having well trained drivers. The curriculum also seeks to improve and harmonise driving instructions in Zambia to regional and global standards. Furthermore, the anticipated reduction of road crashes by competent drivers would result in the increase of gross domestic product and other benefits at family and individual levels.

For comments or clarifications, email csiachiyako@teveta.org.zm or WhatsApp +260954590783.