NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT has saved K7 million between June and August this year through implementation of a travel ban on permanent secretaries, directors and other senior civil servants.
Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary for administration Owen Mugemezulu revealed this in an interview yesterday.
“What we have observed is that there has been a significant reduction in the amounts of money paid in terms of per diem to permanent secretaries and CLICK TO READ MORE
Austerity travel ban saves K7m
NANCY SIAME, Lusaka