Austerity measures to strengthen Kwacha

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has been urged to exercise fiscal restraint and implement austerity measures that will help to improve investor confidence, and also help strengthen the Kwacha.

In recent weeks, the local unit has come under severe pressure due to high demand for petroleum imports, reduced supply of foreign exchange and negative market sentiments.

Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) centre coordinator Chanai Makumba said the depreciation of the Kwacha will not just have a negative effect on the economy but on individuals as well.