STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week factored in austerity measures with only four ministers in the delegation.

On Friday, President Lungu travelled to the DRC, the first visit to that country since he assumed power in 2015, to attend the burial of the remains of former Prime Minister Etienne Tshisekedi.