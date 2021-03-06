Aunt Maureen made to read her own obituary

THE list of premature obituaries in the world is fairly long.

The most notable of course is that of Alfred Nobel, who had the unpleasant surprise of reading his own obituary which was titled The Merchant of Death is Dead in a French newspaper.

Although he never explained the real reason why he created the Nobel Prize, it is believed this particular obituary had everything to do with it.Recently, Aunt Maureen was rumoured dead with the news coming through what you would call credible online media sources.

But it later turned out to be fake news. Aunt Maureen was very much alive and was in fact preparing for the release of her new album titled The Awakening.

Like everyone else who knows her, the news of her death was surprising. Even to herself. CLICK