Audrey Hamachila razes academic barriers

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN women have continued scaling walls of academic barriers in their pursuit of excellence and service delivery.

Audrey Hamachila, born in Kabwe in 1979, is one of them. She attained a doctorate of philosophy (PhD) in clinical pharmacology at the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, in 2021.

“I am currently using this qualification to lecture the basic and clinical knowledge to pharmacy students at UNZA (University of Zambia). I am also aggressively identifying institutions and opportunities where I can contribute further in translational research in our country,” she says.

Dr Hamachila says there are so many questions that need to be answered on drug safety and effectiveness in different individuals.

“Through this qualification, we are now able to identify genetic differences of interest that can explain why person ‘A’ would get the best result from a drug compared to person ‘B’ despite being on the same drug dosage because in medicine, ‘one size does not fit all’,” she says.

Dr Hamachila is humbled to have been given an opportunity to acquire the principles and knowledge base in her field.

“But being able to contribute and make an impact in practical settings will be a great milestone. I may be the first female pharmacist with a PhD in clinical pharmacology in the country at the moment and I could not be prouder of other females who are pursuing this journey because together we will encourage that girl child who may be thinking that this is not attainable,” she says.

Dr Hamachila reckons that it is extremely important for a girl child to acquire such qualifications as they were for a long time said to belong to the kitchen.

Her resilience to go all the way to PhD level has demystified the belief that the kitchen is the