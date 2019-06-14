Auditors upset minister

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

NORTH-WESTERN Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has questioned the logic of public officers from Lusaka travelling to the region to audit infrastructure projects when competent locals are up to the task.

Mr Mubukwanu says it is unacceptable that some ministries are sending officers to districts to monitor projects when there are competent and qualified personnel to do these tasks in these areas.